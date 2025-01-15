NUJ Insists Lagos Broadcast Workers’ Strike Will Continue

The Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has declared that the ongoing three-day warning strike by workers in state-owned broadcast stations will persist until their demands are met.

The strike involves employees of Lagos Television, Radio Lagos/Eko FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio, who are protesting under the banners of the NUJ, the Radio, Television, Theatre, and Arts Workers’ Union (RATTAWU), and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). The union emphasized that the strike has been peaceful and will remain so despite pressures from management.

In a statement signed by NUJ Chairman Adeleye Ajayi and Assistant Secretary Olayide Awosanya, the union criticized Lagos State’s Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, for accusing the unions of obstructing workers from performing their duties.

“The attention of the NUJ Lagos State Council has been drawn to a publication in a national daily on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, in which Mr. Ayantayo accused the NLC, NUJ, and RATTAWU of preventing workers of LTV, Radio Lagos/Eko FM, and Lagos Traffic Radio from working,” the statement read.

“To clarify, some of our members were compelled to report to work under duress and were threatened not to participate in the strike. This is unacceptable, and we will resist any attempt to intimidate our members. The strike remains peaceful and will continue until our demands are met.”

The union also warned against any attempts to discredit its efforts, stressing that broadcast workers deserve the same benefits as other Lagos State employees.

In contrast, management of the affected stations condemned what it described as violent actions by some striking workers, which disrupted operations and forced the stations off-air for 48 hours. It alleged that striking workers vandalized studio equipment, assaulted on-air presenters, and tampered with transmitters to enforce the strike.

Despite these challenges, the union reiterated its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the workers’ grievances.