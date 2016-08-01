NSE Index Scoops 1.27% In One Week

At the close of trading week, the All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.27% to close the week at 28,009.93 and N9.620 trillion respectively, Worldstage reports.

Similarly, all other Indices finished higher during the week, with the exception of the NSE Consumer Goods Index, NSE Oil/Gas Index, NSE Lotus II and the NSE Industrial Goods Index that declined by 0.38%, 5.16%, 0.11% and 2.24% respectively, while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 15 equities of the previous week. Thirty–one equities depreciated in price, lower than 44 equities of the previous week, while 114 equities remained unchanged lower than 121 equities recorded in the preceding week.

Trading in the Top Three Equities namely – United Bank for Africa Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 929.361 million shares worth N4.085 billion in 4,053 deals, contributing 49.77% and 25.02% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.591 billion shares valued at N9.787 billion traded in 13,810 deals; thus contributing 85.18% and 59.93% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively. The Conglomerates Industry followed with 72.101 million shares worth N141.675 million in 857 deals. The third place was occupied by the Healthcare Industry with a turnover of 57.563 million shares worth N148.547 million in 400 deals.

Also traded during the week were a total of 57,510 units of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) valued at N439,941.91 executed in 32 deals, compared with a total of 11,420 units valued at N136,400.05 transacted last week in 42 deals.A total of 5,749 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N5.513 million were traded in 7 deals compared to a total of 13,550 units of Federal Government Bonds valued at N14.061 million transacted last week in 6 deals.