NSE Index Gains 0.62% as Bull Dominates for Third Consecutive Day

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, November 30, swung northward for the third consecutive day.

The All Share Index surged by 0.62 percent or 235.40 points to settle at 37,944.60 points, with the year-to-date return increasing to 41.19 percent owing to gains recorded by Total Plc and 30 other stocks. Meanwhile the market capitalisation appreciated by N82 billion to finish at N13.2 trillion.

Also, market breadth closed positive with a total 31 price gainers paired against 18 price losers. Total Plc led the advancers’ pack adding N11 to close at N241 per share, while 7up surged by N4.62k to finish at N97.12k per share.

Dangote Cement gained N4 to its share value to settle at N245 per share, Forte Oil leaped by N2.79k to end at N45.99k per share, and International Breweries progressed by N2.16k to finish at N60 per share.

Conversely, Nigerian Breweries dropped N5.40k to close at N132.30k per share, and Guinness Nigeria depreciated by N1.7k to finish at N97.51k per share.

Flour Mills of Nigeria slumped by 50k to settle at N33.50k per share, Ecobank slumped by 28k to close at N16.70k per share, while PZ Cussons crashed by 22k to settle at N22.3k per share.

Fidelity Bank traded 117.2 million shares worth N246 million, while FBN Holdings transacted 53.6 million shares valued at N380.6 million.

Zenith Bank sold 39.7 million shares for N990.7 million, and FCMB transacted 32.2 million shares valued at N37 million.

At the end of trading, a total of 11.8 billion worth N21.4 billion exchanged hands in 5,152 deals compared with the 441.8 million units sold on Wednesday in 4,263 deals valued at N4.1 billion. The surge in the volume was as a result of 11.3 billion units of Transcorp shares sold for N14.3 billion.