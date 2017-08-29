NSE Index Drops 0.98% As Trading Swings South

Trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, August 28, opened in the red, pulling down the value of lead indices.

Consequently, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped 0.98% or 358.4 points to settle at 36,288.06 points. Similarly, the market capitalisation slumped by N123.5 billion to close at N12.5 trillion.

Market Breadth closed absolutely negative with 30 losers paired against a meagre 9 gainers.

Mobil sat atop the losers’ pack dropping N6.55k to close at N186 per share. Nigerian Breweries followed with a drop of N4.99k to settle at N185.1k per share. Guinness Nigeria dropped N3.43k to end at N78.7k per share, GTBank declined by N1.40k to finish at N39 per share, and Conoil slumped by N1.37k to close at N27.70k per share.

Conversely, Total Plc led the advancers by N19.70k to settle at N236.50k per share. It was trailed by PZ Cussons, which grew by 89k to close at N26.89k per share, and Newrest ASL Nigeria, which progressed by 27k to end at N5.68k per share.

In addition, Dangote Sugar rose by 25k to finish at N13.90k per share, while Cutix appreciated by 10k to wrap the day at N2.11k per share.

Custodian and Allied Plc emerged the most traded stock, exchanging 190.6 million units at N647.9 million.

It was followed by Oando, which traded 27.3 million units worth N185 million, and Access Bank, which transacted 15 million shares valued at N151.5 million.

Furthermore, Fidelity Bank sold 13.4 million shares valued at N18 million, while Sterling Bank traded 10.8 million shares worth N10.9 million.

At the end of trading, the volume and value of equities depreciated with investors exchanging only 338.7 million shares worth N2.8 billion executed in 3,100 deals, in contrast to 422.5 million shares transacted in 3,618 deals last Friday valued at N3.3 billion.