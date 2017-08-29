MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | T & S Medical and Dental Hospital Fresh Job Vacancies (8 Positions)

T & S Medical and Dental Hospital in Lagos, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions below:
1.) Business Development Manager
2.) PRO/Marketer
3.) Medical Laboratory Scientist
4.) Experienced Registered Nurse/Midwive
5.) Community Health Extension Worker (Chew)
6.) Radiographer
7.) Receptionist
8.) Optometrist
Requirement
- Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.
Application Closing Date
5th September, 2017.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidate should send their detailed CV’s to:[email protected] , [email protected]
Or
169 Agege Motor Road,
Olosha Bus Stop,
Mushin,
Lagos State.