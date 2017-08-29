MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | T & S Medical and Dental Hospital Fresh Job Vacancies (8 Positions)

T & S Medical and Dental Hospital in Lagos, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the following positions below:

1.) Business Development Manager

2.) PRO/Marketer

3.) Medical Laboratory Scientist

4.) Experienced Registered Nurse/Midwive

5.) Community Health Extension Worker (Chew)

6.) Radiographer

7.) Receptionist

8.) Optometrist

Requirement

  • Candidates should possess relevant qualifications.

Application Closing Date
5th September, 2017.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidate should send their detailed CV’s to:[email protected] , [email protected]
Or
169 Agege Motor Road,
Olosha Bus Stop,
Mushin,
Lagos State.

