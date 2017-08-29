Naira Stays at N367/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Monday, August 21, stayed unchanged at the parallel segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

The local currency at the black market, exchanged at the rate of N367 against the United States of America dollar.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the local currency traded at the rate of N478 and exchanged at the rate of N433, against the European Single Currency, Euro.

Trading at the Bureau De Change segment saw the Naira closing at N363 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N478 and N433, respectively.

The naira appreciated at the investors’ window closing at N359.58, stronger than N361.13, its opening rate.

Traders at the market expressed the hope that the naira would remain stable in the days ahead.

The Naira made a recovery last week after demand forces caused it to depreciate for almost a week, NAN reports.