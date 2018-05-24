Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, May 23, was weighed down by the lingering bear pressure that has rocked trading on the bourse since the week resumed the week’s activities.

Consequently, the NSE All Share index, NSE-ASI collapsed by 0.25% on Wednesday, following the sell offs across most sectors.

Similarly, market breadth index trended negative with 15 gainers paired against 28 stocks that declined.

For the second consecutive day, Ikeja Hotel appreciated by 9.80% to emerge the best performing for the day, while UACN slumped by 8.52% to emerge the day’s biggest gainer.

Sectorial Performance chart showed NSE Consumer Goods Index declining by 0.47%, driven by the sell-off in Dangote Four, Flourmill, Dangote Sugar and NASCON.

NSE Banking Index depreciated by 0.17%, as a result of the 4.90% loss in Unity Bank, 4.80% fall in FCMB, 3.57% loss in Sterling Bank, 2.48% crash in Diamond Bank and 0.46% loss in Access Bank.

NSE Industrial Index tumbled by 0.10%, following the 2.87% decline in CAP.

NSE Oil & Gas Index advanced by 0.08%, majorly driven by the 4.87% growth in MRS.

At the end of the day’s trading, Ikeja Hotel was the most actively traded with 45million units of shares worth N102million.