Naira Nose Dives to N366/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Wednesday, May 23, recorded a massive depreciation against the United States of America dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency tumbled by two points on Wednesday, exchanging at the rate of N366 against the greenback at the parallel market.

The Naira had slumped on Tuesday, May to N364 against the greenback from the rate of which it traded for on Monday, May 21.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the local currency closed Wednesday at the same rate of N498 and traded at the rate of N430 against the European Single Currency, Euro.