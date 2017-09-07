Naira Drops to N365 At Parallel Market

The Nigerian currency, on Wednesday, September 6, slumped against the United States of America Dollar at the Parallel Segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The Naira closed at the rate of N365 against the greenback at the parallel market on Wednesday.

Against the British Pound Sterling, the Nigerian currency traded at the rate of N470 at the black market and exchanged at the rate of N431 against the European Single Currency.

According to traders at the currency market, activities are yet to kick off fully following the long muslim public holiday.

Meanwhile, last week the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, raised the total intervention for the week to 547 million dollars as against 195 million dollars offered the previous week.