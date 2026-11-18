KEY POINTS

NNPC says Nigeria needs innovative financing, reliable pipelines and stronger local technical capacity to raise gas production.

The country is targeting 10 billion standard cubic feet daily (bscfd) by 2027 and 12bscfd by 2030, from the current 7.5bscfd.

The Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline is about 95 per cent complete, with gas delivery to Abuja expected before the end of 2026.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) says expanding pipeline infrastructure and securing new funding will be critical to increasing Nigeria’s gas production to 12 billion standard cubic feet daily (bscfd) by 2030.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, Bashir Ojulari, said this on Tuesday at the Nigeria International Pipeline Technology and Security Conference (NIPITECS) 2026 in Abuja.

Represented by the Managing Director of NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC), Audu Ibrahim, Ojulari said Nigeria was targeting 10bscfd by 2027 and 12bscfd by 2030, compared with current production of 7.5bscfd.

He said meeting the targets would require innovative financing models, strategic partnerships, dependable pipeline infrastructure and stronger indigenous technical capacity.

Ojulari cited three major pipeline projects as examples of the infrastructure required to expand gas transportation: the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipeline, the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline and the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

He said the 105-kilometre OB3 pipeline, designed to transport up to two billion cubic feet of gas daily from Rivers State to Edo State, had overcome a major construction challenge at its River Niger crossing.

According to him, NGIC completed the crossing on April 26 after drilling approximately two kilometres beneath the river using Horizontal Directional Drilling technology.

The project completed pre-commissioning in August 2026 and was ready for first gas, he said.

On the 640-kilometre AKK pipeline, Ojulari said construction had reached about 95 per cent completion. The $2.8bn project is designed to transport 2.2bscfd, with gas delivery to Abuja targeted before the end of 2026.

He said the project had secured $1.5bn in financing based on projected dividends, describing it as an example of how alternative funding arrangements could support major energy infrastructure.

Ojulari also identified the 681-kilometre West African Gas Pipeline, which transports Nigerian gas to Benin Republic, Togo and Ghana, as an important part of regional energy cooperation.

He said the proposed Atlantic African gas pipeline, which would link Nigeria towards Morocco, could further strengthen energy integration across the continent. Intergovernmental agreements establishing a legal framework for the project were signed in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in July.

THE ISSUES

Nigeria’s gas production target depends not only on the availability of gas reserves but also on the ability to move the commodity from production sites to consumers.

Pipeline delays and inadequate transportation infrastructure can limit how much gas reaches power plants, industries and other users, even when production capacity is available.

The progress reported on the OB3 and AKK projects therefore matters because both are intended to improve the movement of gas across different parts of the country. However, completing construction is not the same as delivering gas at the planned volumes. Commissioning, operational reliability and connections to customers will determine their actual contribution.

Financing is another major challenge. Pipeline projects require substantial upfront investment, while returns may take years to materialise. The AKK financing arrangement based on projected dividends illustrates one approach to raising funds, although its long-term performance will depend on the project’s ability to generate the expected returns.

Stronger local technical capacity also matters because Nigeria needs the expertise to build, maintain and secure its energy infrastructure without relying excessively on external contractors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Africa’s energy future depends as much on the partnerships we build above ground as on the resources we hold beneath the ground.” – Bashir Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd.

“Host communities must be regarded as active partners in protecting critical energy infrastructure rather than passive neighbours.” – Bashir Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd.

WHAT’S NEXT

Ojulari said NNPC would need sustained collaboration with industry stakeholders, practical financing solutions and stronger community engagement to develop the country’s pipeline network.

He also called for effective implementation of Host Community Development Trusts under the Petroleum Industry Act, saying communities have an important role in protecting energy infrastructure.

The delivery of gas to Abuja through the AKK pipeline before the end of 2026 is one of the immediate milestones to watch, while the 2027 and 2030 production targets will test the pace of wider infrastructure development.

BOTTOM LINE

NNPC’s gas expansion targets will depend on more than increasing production at the source. Nigeria must also complete its pipelines, secure sustainable funding, strengthen local expertise and keep existing infrastructure operational. Without those improvements, higher production may not translate into reliable gas supply for businesses and consumers.