KEY POINTS

Critical Minerals Financing Corp. (CMFC) has partnered with Tanzanian gold developer Matundasi ASM Development Company to develop a gold project in south-western Tanzania.

CMFC will arrange $50 million in committed capital and serve as Matundasi’s exclusive investment banking partner.

The proposed financing remains subject to due diligence, regulatory and corporate approvals, and definitive agreements.

MAIN STORY

Nigerian investment banking firm Critical Minerals Financing Corp. (CMFC) Plc has partnered with Tanzanian gold developer Matundasi ASM Development Company Ltd. to finance and develop a gold project in Tanzania.

CMFC disclosed the partnership in a corporate filing with the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Tuesday, stating that the agreement covers the development of the Matundasi Gold Project in the Lupa Goldfield of south-western Tanzania.

Under the proposed arrangement, CMFC will serve as Matundasi’s exclusive investment banking partner and arrange $50 million in committed capital for the project.

The Nigerian firm will also finance an exploration programme across Matundasi’s licence areas, support the consolidation of the licences into a single Tanzanian operating company and lead preparations for a potential public listing.

Other responsibilities include helping mobilise development capital and acquiring an equity interest in the business as it expands.

CMFC said the partnership would strengthen its participation in Africa’s minerals and metals sector while supporting the growth of a Tanzanian-owned gold company.

Its President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Israel Ovirih, said financing exploration, producing reliable geological data and meeting international reporting standards were essential steps in developing Africa’s mineral resources.

“Too often the conversation about Africa’s mineral wealth stops at what is in the ground.

“The harder work comes after that: financing exploration, producing reliable data, reporting to international standards and reaching investors,” he said.

Matundasi’s Executive Chairman, Samuel Mafwenga, said the partnership would help the company explore its mineral assets while retaining its Tanzanian identity.

He said the company had developed its operations using its own resources and welcomed CMFC’s involvement in taking the project forward.

CMFC’s Chief Operating Officer, Ikenna Oguike, said the agreement reflected the firm’s approach of identifying mining opportunities, structuring transactions, arranging financing and investing alongside its partners.

The disclosure also stated that Matundasi’s processing and gold-copper flotation plant was nearing installation and completion.

The company has a mineral resource reported in line with international standards, although parts of its wider exploration area remain undrilled.

One of its exploration assets, the Gawka licence, borders a producing mine operated by Shanta Gold in the district. However, CMFC clarified that geographical proximity does not establish the presence of similar mineralisation within Matundasi’s licences.

THE ISSUES

The proposed $50 million financing is intended to support more than the immediate development of a gold project. It also covers exploration, corporate restructuring and preparations for a possible stock market listing.

These steps are important because mineral deposits do not automatically become commercially viable mining operations. Companies need geological evidence, processing facilities, financing and the necessary regulatory approvals before they can move towards sustained production.

CMFC’s proposed equity participation also means it could benefit from the project’s future growth, rather than earning revenue only from arranging the financing.

For Nigerian investors, the transaction represents an example of a Nigerian-listed financial institution seeking opportunities beyond the domestic market. Its success, however, will depend on the project’s ability to establish commercially viable mineral resources and secure the funding required for development.

The distinction between the proposed financing and funds already secured is particularly important. The agreement is largely non-binding, and the $50 million arrangement remains subject to due diligence, regulatory and corporate approvals, and the signing of definitive funding and security documents.

WHAT’S NEXT

The two companies are expected to complete due diligence and agree on the definitive financing and security documents, subject to ratification by CMFC’s board.

Full-scale drilling is expected to begin after the necessary documentation and approvals are completed.

CMFC, formerly known as Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc, is listed on the Nigerian Exchange and regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BOTTOM LINE

CMFC is positioning itself as a financing and investment partner in Tanzania’s gold sector through a proposed $50 million arrangement with Matundasi. The partnership could expand the Nigerian firm’s exposure to African mining, but the funding and development plans are not yet fully concluded.