KEY POINTS

The N52,500 Minimum Pension Guarantee applies only to eligible Federal Government retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Private sector retirees will continue to receive pensions based on their Retirement Savings Account balances.

PenOp says workers need additional savings to maintain their preferred standard of living after retirement.

MAIN STORY

The Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) has clarified that the N52,500 Minimum Pension Guarantee announced by the National Pension Commission (PenCom) does not cover all retirees under Nigeria’s Contributory Pension Scheme.

The association said the guarantee was restricted to eligible Federal Government retirees who meet the applicable conditions.

PenOp’s Head of Media, Brands and Communications, Adeola Oyegbade, made the clarification at the association’s 2026 Annual Media Retreat, held virtually on Tuesday.

The retreat was themed “Telling the Pension Story: The Journey So Far”.

Oyegbade said eligible beneficiaries would receive the minimum pension automatically without submitting a separate application.

“The N52,500 Minimum Pension Guarantee applies to eligible Federal Government retirees under the contributory pension scheme and not available to all public and private sector retirees,” she said.

She also explained that pension payments under the programmed withdrawal arrangement were calculated using an actuarial table and the amount accumulated in each retiree’s Retirement Savings Account (RSA).

This means private sector retirees would continue to receive benefits based on their individual RSA balances rather than automatically qualify for the N52,500 guarantee.

Oyegbade advised workers to make additional voluntary contributions (AVCs) or invest in other financial instruments to strengthen their retirement income.

She said statutory contributions from employers and employees might not be enough to maintain the standard of living workers enjoyed while employed.

“Your pension is for when you retire, but the kind of life you want to live after retirement requires additional planning,” she said.

Also speaking, PenOp Chief Executive Officer, Anthonia Ifeanyi-Okoro, said pension operators were working to increase coverage among informal sector workers through the Personal Pension Plan.

She said the initiative involved collaboration with PenCom, trade associations and technology partners, with planned engagement targeting market associations, domestic workers, drivers and other informal sector groups.

On the ongoing data recapture exercise, Ifeanyi-Okoro said Pension Fund Administrators had used roadshows, webinars and physical engagements with employers to encourage contributors to update their records.

She attributed the slow response partly to the absence of penalties for delays and urged Retirement Savings Account holders to complete the exercise to make it easier to access their pension benefits.

THE ISSUES

The clarification matters because the N52,500 guarantee could be misunderstood as a new minimum payment for everyone who receives a pension under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Under the scheme, retirement benefits are generally linked to the money accumulated in an individual’s RSA. The amount available at retirement therefore affects the pension a retiree can receive.

The minimum guarantee announced by PenCom provides a floor for a defined group of eligible Federal Government retirees. It should not be treated as a nationwide increase in pension payments for every public and private sector retiree.

For workers outside the eligible group, the amount saved during their working years remains central to their retirement income. Additional voluntary contributions can increase the funds available at retirement, although the final benefit will also depend on investment performance and applicable pension rules.

PenOp’s comments also highlight the challenge of extending pension coverage to informal sector workers. Many people in this group do not have the employer-based contribution arrangements common in formal employment. The Personal Pension Plan is intended to provide a route for them to participate.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The N52,500 Minimum Pension Guarantee applies to eligible Federal Government retirees under the contributory pension scheme and not available to all public and private sector retirees.” – Adeola Oyegbade, Head of Media, Brands and Communications, PenOp.

“Your pension is for when you retire, but the kind of life you want to live after retirement requires additional planning.” – Adeola Oyegbade, Head of Media, Brands and Communications, PenOp.

WHAT’S NEXT

PenOp says it will continue working with PenCom, trade associations and technology partners to bring more informal sector workers into the pension system.

Pension Fund Administrators are also expected to continue encouraging RSA holders to complete data recapture so their records are updated and pension benefits can be accessed when due.

BOTTOM LINE

The N52,500 minimum pension guarantee is not a general increase for all Nigerian retirees. Eligibility is limited to qualifying Federal Government retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme, while other retirees’ benefits remain tied to their accumulated retirement savings.