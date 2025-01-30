NLC Issues March Ultimatum On Minimum Wage Implementation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to take stringent measures against states and employers who fail to implement the national minimum wage and its consequential adjustments before the end of March.

Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim, President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), made this known during a one-day National Leadership Retreat for the union’s National Administrative Committee Members in Abuja on Wednesday. The retreat, themed “Leadership Challenges Amongst Activists,” provided a platform to address labour-related concerns and strategies for improved union leadership.

Ibrahim, who also serves as the National Internal Auditor of the NLC, expressed concern over the persistent delays and manipulative tactics employed by some states and institutions in implementing the wage increase. He described insincerity as a major challenge, noting that while the national minimum wage has been signed into law, many employers have failed to comply fully.

He accused some states and institutions of awarding arbitrary figures under the guise of wage adjustments, deceiving workers in the process. He assured that the NLC remains committed to ensuring full implementation, adding that any state or employer that refuses to comply would face serious consequences.

Ibrahim also addressed challenges within union movements, criticising certain members who undermine strike actions and weaken the collective bargaining power of workers. He lamented that blackmail and underhand dealings by some unionists have often derailed industrial actions, making negotiations with employers more difficult. Despite this, he reaffirmed the importance of unity and discipline within the union.

He acknowledged that strike actions have lost some of their effectiveness due to government indifference and worker fatigue but maintained that industrial action remains a last resort. He, however, stressed the need for alternative negotiation strategies to ensure better outcomes for workers.

Speaking on the state of tertiary education, Ibrahim called for continuous capacity building for university staff and increased funding for higher institutions. He emphasised that universities must remain centres of learning and innovation, requiring ongoing professional development for academic and non-academic staff. He noted that as an affiliate of the NLC, SSANU has benefited from international training programmes, and such knowledge must be shared across all levels of the union.

The retreat was attended by key stakeholders, including former NLC President Ayuba Wabba, former SSANU President Chief Promise Adeusi, and the Director-General of the Institute of Mentoring and Coaching, Mr. Rotimi Mathew.