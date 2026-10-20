NISO restores national grid after multiple transmission line trippings

By Emmanuella Opara | October 20th 2026

KEY POINTS

NISO says the national grid has returned to normal operation after multiple trippings on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 12:40 p.m. on the 330-kilovolt transmission network.

The operator says the disruption affected only part of the grid, contrary to reports that the entire system was affected.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) says it has restored normal operations on the national grid after multiple trippings on the 330-kilovolt transmission network on Monday.

The operator disclosed this in a statement on its verified X account, saying the incident occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. and prompted immediate corrective measures to stabilise the power system.

According to NISO, restoration efforts have been completed and the grid has returned to normal operation.

The operator clarified that the incident affected only a section of the national grid, disputing unverified reports circulating in the media that suggested a wider disruption.

It urged members of the public to disregard misleading information and obtain updates on the grid from its official communication channels.

NISO said it remained committed to maintaining grid stability, ensuring reliable operation of the national electricity transmission system and providing timely information on developments affecting the power network.

THE ISSUES

Multiple trippings on the transmission network can disrupt electricity supply and affect grid stability. NISO’s statement indicates that the latest incident was limited to part of the network, although it did not identify the specific transmission lines involved or disclose the cause of the trippings.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“NISO wishes to clarify that the incident affected only a section of the grid, contrary to unverified reports and claims currently circulating in the media,” the Nigerian Independent System Operator said.

WHAT’S NEXT

NISO says normal grid operations have been restored. The operator has advised the public to rely on its official channels for verified updates.

BOTTOM LINE

NISO says it has stabilised the national grid after Monday’s transmission network trippings, adding that the incident affected only part of the system.

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