Kano Assembly summons lawmaker over social media post

By Emmanuella Opara | October 20th 2026

KEY POINTS

Kano Assembly summons Yusuf Bello-Aliyu over alleged inappropriate remarks in a social media post.

The lawmaker is expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics on Tuesday.

Members call for responsible conduct and possible disciplinary action over the incident.

MAIN STORY

The Kano State House of Assembly has summoned Yusuf Bello-Aliyu, the lawmaker representing Nassarawa Constituency under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), over a social media post containing alleged inappropriate remarks.

The Speaker, Jibril Ismail-Falgore, announced the decision during Monday’s plenary after the matter was raised through a motion of urgent public importance by Abdulhamid Abdul-Minjibir, who represents Minjibir Constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello-Aliyu is expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics on Tuesday to explain the circumstances surrounding the post, which reportedly showed him holding a rabbit by its ears while making remarks another lawmaker considered unbecoming of a member of the Assembly.

Moving the motion, Abdul-Minjibir said the post had disturbed him and other lawmakers, arguing that elected representatives should conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the dignity of their office.

“The title ‘honourable’ is a distinctive title that should be respected; we should carry it with dignity and act accordingly by doing good things that will give us a good name,” Abdul-Minjibir said.

He asked the House to refer the matter to the ethics committee so the lawmaker could explain his actions and to discourage similar conduct by other members.

Musa Ali-Kachako, who represents Takai Constituency under the APC, said lawmakers should serve as role models and urged the Assembly to consider disciplinary action in line with its rules.

He said the public should understand that lawmakers were expected to uphold the law rather than break it.

Usman Abubakar-Tasiu, representing Kiru Constituency under the NNPP, also expressed concern over the use of social media to insult others. He called for legislation to regulate online conduct.

The Speaker subsequently referred the matter to the House Committee on Ethics and directed it to invite Bello-Aliyu to appear on Tuesday.

THE ISSUES

The case centres on lawmakers’ expected standards of conduct and the use of social media by elected officials. The ethics committee is expected to hear the lawmaker’s explanation before any further action is considered.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The title ‘honourable’ is a distinctive title that should be respected; we should carry it with dignity and act accordingly by doing good things that will give us a good name,” Abdulhamid Abdul-Minjibir, member representing Minjibir Constituency, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

Bello-Aliyu is expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics on Tuesday to explain the social media post. The Assembly has not announced any disciplinary decision.

BOTTOM LINE

The Kano Assembly has referred a lawmaker’s alleged inappropriate social media remarks to its ethics committee for review, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday.