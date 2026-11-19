By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 19th, 2026

Key Points

· Nigerian rapper Oludemilade Martin Alejo, popularly known as Ycee, has opened up about his struggle with bipolar disorder

· He spoke in an interview with UK radio station Capital XTRA

· He said the condition affected his personal life, his music career and his ability to adjust after his diagnosis

· He said returning to Nigeria after his diagnosis was difficult because of limited awareness of mental health issues

· He took a lot of time off music to understand his condition and adjust to his new life

· He said he had to accept that his old chapter was gone and keep moving forward

Main Story

Nigerian rapper Oludemilade Martin Alejo, popularly known as Ycee, has opened up about his struggle with bipolar disorder. In an interview with UK radio station Capital XTRA, the Jagaban crooner revealed that the condition affected his personal life, his music career and his ability to adjust to life after his diagnosis.

Ycee explained that returning to Nigeria after discovering his health condition came with several difficulties because of the limited awareness of mental health issues. He said that dealing with bipolar disorder was already hard, and the situation became more challenging because of the state of healthcare in the country.

According to him, he needed time away from music to understand his condition, adjust to the changes in his life and find a way to move forward. “Having bipolar disorder and coming back to Nigeria, where mental health is pretty much non-existent, because, on a general note, dealing with health in Nigeria is a struggle on its own. I needed to take a lot of time off to better understand my new life because I think one of the things I was dealing with the most was trying to get back to old Ycee. It got to a point where I just had to accept that that chapter is gone. You just have to keep moving forward,” he said.

The Issues

Ycee’s account highlights how limited mental health awareness and services in Nigeria can make a diagnosis harder to live with. His description of mental health care as “pretty much non-existent” is his own assessment, but it reflects a widely shared concern about access to treatment and understanding.

It also shows the personal cost of adjusting to a diagnosis, particularly for a public figure whose career depends on consistent output. Stepping back from music to understand his condition suggests that recovery and stability can require a pause, rather than a return to the same pace as before, His struggle with trying to get back to “old Ycee” is a common experience for people who face major health changes, and his decision to accept that chapter as closed marks a shift toward acceptance.

What’s Being Said

Ycee framed his experience around acceptance and moving forward. He said the hardest part was trying to return to who he was before, until he accepted that version of himself belonged to the past, No statement from his team or medical professionals was included in the report.

What’s Next

Fans and mental health advocates are likely to respond with messages of support, and his openness may encourage wider conversation about mental health in Nigeria. He may share more about his journey and his music plans in future interviews, Attention will also turn to whether he releases new music reflecting this period of his life.

Bottom Line

Ycee’s candid account of living with bipolar disorder, and of accepting that his old chapter is gone, adds a prominent voice to the conversation on mental health in Nigeria, where he says awareness and support remain limited.