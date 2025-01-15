NIMC Authorizes Correctional Service To Register Inmates For NIN Nationwide

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) grants the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) a license to register inmates in 256 custodial centers for National Identification Numbers (NIN). Acting Controller General, Mr. Sylvester Nwakuche, announces the development during a visit to NIMC Director General, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in Abuja.

Nwakuche emphasizes that the license ensures inmates’ inclusion in national development efforts, enhances security, and simplifies identification during jailbreak situations. He highlights ongoing reforms within the Correctional Service, noting that many inmates now pursue advanced education, including university and doctoral degrees.

“Some inmates hold degrees and should not be excluded from the nation’s development plans. Their reintegration into society benefits both their families and the country,” Nwakuche states, adding that inmates awaiting trial also deserve to be included in national planning activities.

Engr. Coker-Odusote highlights the critical role of NIN in Nigeria’s growth strategies. She points out the importance of linking NIN to key government initiatives like student loan programs to prevent fraud and duplication.

“We fully support the Correctional Service’s efforts to register inmates and will ensure they have the tools to carry out this mandate effectively,” Coker-Odusote affirms.

This collaboration aligns with NIMC’s existing partnerships with agencies such as the Nigeria Immigration Service to strengthen the country’s identity management system.

Nigeria continues its push to compile a robust national database through NIN registration. International initiatives and increased government focus accelerate the process. As of October last year, over 115 million Nigerians and legal residents have received NINs.

Expanding registration to custodial centers ensures a broader database coverage, bringing previously excluded individuals into national identity management efforts.