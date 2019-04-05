Nigeria’s Maize Production Grows to 20 million Metric Tonnes – MAAN

Alhaji Bello Abubakar, the President, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), says maize production in Nigeria has increased tremendously from eight to 20 million metric tonnes from 2015 to date.

Abubakar made the disclosure in Abuja at the Nigerian Maize Conference organised by BAYER Middle Africa Ltd., to sensitise agriculture stakeholders on global best practices to increase maize yield.

The theme for the conference is: “Integrated Pest Management: Key to profitable Maize Farming’’.

According to MAAN president, the association’s partnership with BAYER since its inception in Nigeria has made a remarkable impacts in area of maize commodity in the country, besides government’s intervention through Anchor Borrowers Programme.

‘’I can testify that when BAYER started this programme last year in Nigeria, we in maize association and other farmers can testify the increase in yielding through its programme.

‘’I want to use this opportunity to tell you that maize production in Nigeria has increased from eight to 20 million metric tonnes annually from 2015 to date.

‘’This is because of the supports and some interventions by the present government and the innovative programme in maize production brought by BAYER in partnership with MAAN association,‘’ he said.

Christian Enangbo, the Head of Customer Marketing of BAYER said that the company was into partnership with agric stakeholders across the West African countries to boost maize because of the potential in the commodity.

‘’We are very involved in supporting farmers to improve yield through innovation in area of mechanisation and agronomic practices identified as major challenges and to make life better.

“Ás you know probably in agriculture generally, is not only the inputs that should come to farmers as assistance, you also need to have some integrated programmes like personnel management, weed management programmes and what have you,’’ he said.

