Nigeria’s dollar bond yields climb as investors remain cautious

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | October 21, 2026

Key Points

Nigeria’s average sovereign US dollar bond yield rose six basis points to 7.48% as selling pressure outweighed demand

Yields increased on the three-year, five-year and 20-year bonds, while the seven-year and 10-year yields declined on selective buying

AIICO Capital expects yields to remain near current levels as investors monitor oil prices, Middle East developments and the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for October 27–28

Main Story

Nigeria’s average sovereign US dollar bond yield rose six basis points to 7.48% on Tuesday as cautious trading and selling pressure weighed on the Eurobond market, despite selective demand for some recently repriced securities.

Market data showed yields rising by five basis points to 6.56% on the three-year bond, three basis points to 7.15% on the five-year bond and one basis point to 8.58% on the 20-year bond. In contrast, the seven-year yield fell five basis points to 7.63%, while the 10-year yield declined four basis points to 7.95%, reflecting buying interest in the middle of the yield curve.

AIICO Capital Limited said buyers were active in the middle of the curve, although the broader market remained bearish. The firm expects yields to stay near current levels amid cautious trading.

Global conditions added to investor uncertainty. Brent crude traded between US$108 and US$111 a barrel, according to the supplied market report, sustaining concerns that elevated energy prices could intensify inflation. The report also said the US 10-year Treasury yield eased to approximately 5.08% following weaker housing data, including a 5.2% decline in housing starts and a 7.3% fall in pending home sales.

Despite the Treasury yield decline, traders remained concerned about inflation and the Federal Reserve’s next policy steps. The report also described cautious sentiment among foreign portfolio investors toward Nigerian and other African sovereign dollar bonds.

Investors are expected to monitor oil prices, developments in the Middle East and the Federal Reserve’s October 27–28 meeting for potential changes in bond pricing.

What’s Being Said

AIICO Capital Limited said buyers were active in the middle of Nigeria’s Eurobond yield curve and expects yields to remain near current levels as trading stays cautious.

J.P. Morgan’s global rates strategy team described the wider bond-market sell-off in a note: “We’ve begun to run out of superlatives as global bond yields continue to move higher,” said Jay Barry, Head of Global Rates Strategy at J.P. Morgan.

The supplied material does not include a direct response from Nigerian authorities or a separately identified analyst on Nigeria’s sovereign bonds.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for October 27–28 for signals on the US interest-rate outlook.

Oil prices and developments in the Middle East remain potential drivers of inflation expectations and Eurobond pricing.

Market participants will watch whether demand for mid-curve Nigerian bonds continues to offset selling pressure at shorter and longer maturities.

The Bottom Line: Nigeria’s Eurobond market is showing uneven performance rather than a uniform sell-off, with buying interest concentrated in the middle of the curve. Sustained pressure from global inflation and interest-rate uncertainty could limit a broader recovery in sovereign bond prices.