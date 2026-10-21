MTN Nigeria launches Y’ello Y’Fi enterprise Wi-Fi and analytics tool for SMEs

MTN Nigeria has launched Y’ello Y’Fi, an enterprise Wi-Fi and analytics product that bundles internet connectivity with customer-engagement and network-management tools for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The telecoms operator says the product targets a gap in how SMEs use customer data. Many businesses lack the insight to turn everyday customer interactions into repeat business, it says, in a market that is growing more competitive.

What the platform does

Y’ello Y’Fi turns a business’s Wi-Fi network into a channel for engaging customers. Through customised login pages, an SME can:

capture customer data;

manage connected devices;

run promotional campaigns; and

brand its Wi-Fi landing page.

The platform also provides real-time analytics on customer behaviour, covering usage patterns and customer preferences. MTN says this lets businesses adjust their marketing and customer engagement.

On network management, the product offers device, user and bandwidth controls. Businesses can keep separate access paths for staff and guests, which MTN says gives them better visibility into network usage, along with improved performance and security.

Availability

Y’ello Y’Fi runs on MTN’s 5G Tozed X25 and X100 broadband routers. Existing users can add the analytics service to their current plan. New customers can subscribe to a package that includes a compatible router, dedicated data and platform access. MTN has published details of the features and bundles on its website.

What’s Being Said

Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN Nigeria, said: “Small businesses need more than connectivity to compete and grow. They need tools that help them understand their customers, improve engagement, and make smarter decisions. With Y’ello Y’Fi, we are providing SMEs with access to branded digital experiences, actionable insights, and effective network controls. Our goal is to make digital solutions smarter, more accessible, and more relevant to the everyday realities of doing business in Nigeria.”

Bottom Line

MTN is moving its SME offer beyond connectivity by tying customer analytics and network controls to its 5G router range.