Key Points

Nigerian comedian Broda Shaggi has returned to social media months after reports that he was shot while filming a comedy skit in Ogun State.

An emotional Instagram video showed the entertainer reflecting on an incident he described as one of the worst days of his life.

Shaggi has promised to share his story, prompting renewed interest from fans and colleagues.

The circumstances surrounding the reported shooting and the extent of his injuries remain unclear publicly.

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Nigerian comedian and actor Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has returned to social media after months away from the public eye following reports that he sustained a gunshot injury while filming a comedy skit in Ogun State.

The entertainer shared an emotional video on Instagram on Monday, October 19, offering fans a glimpse into a difficult period that kept him away from his usual online activities.

In the footage, Shaggi appeared tearful as he reflected on an experience he described as one of the worst days of his life. He was also seen being wheeled into a medical facility on a stretcher, providing a glimpse of what he may have endured during his absence.

Accompanying the video, the comedian indicated that he would soon reveal more about the incident, leaving fans eager to hear his account.

“Night of March 2026. A day in my life I wish had never happened. Thanks. Sharing my story this Wednesday,” he wrote.

His post comes months after reports emerged in March that he had been shot while filming around the Sango-Ota Bridge area of Ogun State. Reports at the time indicated that he received initial treatment at a hospital in Lagos before being transferred to another medical facility in Ikeja for further care.

However, the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting and the full extent of his injuries have not been clearly established in his public statements.

Fans and Colleagues Welcome His Return

Shaggi’s prolonged absence had raised concerns among fans, many of whom sought updates about his health and whereabouts.

In August, the comedian reportedly addressed supporters through his WhatsApp channel, thanking them for their patience and continued loyalty. He acknowledged that he had been unable to connect with his audience as usual but said their support had meant a great deal to him.

At the time, he suggested that he was not yet ready to disclose everything he had experienced.

“I wish I could tell y’all everything right now, but I can’t. Not yet,” he said.

His latest appearance has prompted messages of relief and encouragement from fans and fellow entertainers. Media personality Toke Makinwa welcomed his return, writing, “Welcome back… you’ve been missed and thankful for life.” Actress Iyabo Ojo also expressed support, while other followers offered prayers and messages of encouragement.

A Familiar Face in Nigerian Entertainment

Broda Shaggi built his reputation through online comedy skits, energetic performances and memorable characters. He has also appeared in Nollywood productions, expanding his presence beyond social media.

His achievements include winning the Best Actor in a Comedy, Movie or TV Series category at the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards in 2022 and 2023.

What Happens Next?

The comedian’s promised account, scheduled for Wednesday, October 21, is expected to shed more light on the reported incident and the months that followed.

For now, his return has brought relief to many supporters who have waited for news about his wellbeing. His forthcoming story may provide a clearer picture of an experience that has remained largely unexplained publicly.