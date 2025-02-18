Nigerian Stock Market Loses ₦73 Billion As Investors Sell Off Shares

Investors at the Nigerian Stock Market (NGX) lost about ₦73 billion due to falling share prices in key sectors. The stock market experienced strong sell-offs on Monday as investors took profits after last week’s gains.
This decline came right after the NGX recorded a significant gain of ₦1.83 trillion last week. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return on investments slowed down, especially with the release of Nigeria’s inflation data for January.
The overall market performance dropped by 0.11% due to major sell-offs. Investors sold off shares of companies like VFD Group, OANDO, ETERNA, and PZ, reversing some of the price increases these stocks saw last week.
Specifically, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI), which tracks the overall market performance, fell by 115.78 points, representing a 0.11% decline, closing at 107,937.74.
Despite the drop in market value, trading volume increased by 6.75%, meaning more shares were bought and sold. However, the total value of all transactions fell by 7.91%, indicating that investors were trading lower-priced stocks.
Atlass Portfolios Limited, a financial advisory firm, reported that about 511.10 million shares worth ₦12.81 billion were traded across 17,095 transactions.
Top Trading Stocks:
- ACCESSCORP led the market in trading volume, accounting for 28.18% of the total shares traded. Other active stocks included AIICO (4.83%), UPDC (4.01%), FIDELITYBK (3.90%), and UBA (3.51%).
- ACCESSCORP was also the most traded stock in terms of value, making up 31.51% of the total money invested in the market.
Biggest Gainers:
Some stocks performed well despite the general market decline. Nigerian Breweries led the gainers’ chart, rising by 10%. Other stocks that gained value include:
- CADBURY (+9.97%)
- TIP (+9.88%)
- INTENEGINS (+9.87%)
- ENAMELWA (+9.43%)
- SMURFIT (+7.69%)
Biggest Losers:
However, many stocks lost value, with 41 companies seeing price declines. The biggest losers were:
- IKEJAHOTEL (-10.00%)
- LEARNAFRICA (-10.00%)
- VFDGROUP (-9.66%)
- OANDO (-8.43%)
- PZ (-6.64%)
- HONYFLOUR (-3.57%)
- TRANSCORP (-1.64%)
Sectoral Performance:
Out of the five major market sectors, three recorded losses:
- Insurance sector declined by 1.69%
- Oil & Gas sector dropped by 1.07%
- Banking sector fell by 0.40%
However, the Consumer Goods sector and Industrial sector recorded slight gains of 1.35% and 0.12%, respectively. At the end of the trading session, the Nigerian Exchange lost a total market capitalization of ₦72.50 billion, closing at ₦67.35 trillion, representing an overall decline of 0.11%.