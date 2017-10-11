NSE Index Down 0.15% as Bullish Momentum Crashes

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Tuesday, October 10, slumped after strong four consecutive day rally.

As such, the All Share Index closed soaring by 0.15 percent or 55.33 points lower to close at 36,776.60 points. Similarly, Market capitalisation dropped 0.15 percent or N19.04 billion and ended the day at N12.659 trillion.

Market breadth was flat as 19 gainers paired against 19 losers. The day’s top three losers were CI Leasing, Paintcom and Diamond Bank. They closed 9.38 percent, 4.84 percent and 4.76 percent lower to end the day at N1.74, 59 kobo and N1 per share respectively.

On the flip side, Cement Company of Northern Nigerian topped the gainer’s chart with a growth of 10.17 percent to close at N9.32 per share, AXAMansard added 5 percent to close the day at N2.10 and May and Baker appreciated 4.96 percent to close at N2.96 per share.

Diamond Bank for the third straight session emerged the most active stock to boost turnover as it exchanged 215.8 million shares for N215.7 million. Fidelity Bank was next with the sale of 15.0 million shares valued at N20.7 million and FCMB sold 14.6 million units at N15.34 million.

Guaranty came fourth with 13.8 million units exchanged for N580.9 million while 9.2 million units of Zenith shares were exchanged for N232.6 million.

At the end of trading, turnover surged 35 per cent as investors in 4,201 deals exchanged 353.2 million units of shares valued at N3.255 billion. This is in contrast 262.2 million units of shares valued at N2.996 billion traded in 4,283 deals previously.