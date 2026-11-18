KEY POINTS

INEC says claims that its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) can be remotely logged out before voting ends are false.

The commission says only the presiding officer operating the device can log in or out during accreditation and result uploading.

It also says polling unit results uploaded offline remain stored on BVAS until internet connectivity is restored.

MAIN STORY

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed a viral claim that its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) can be remotely logged out before voting concludes.

The commission described the allegation as false and misleading in a clarification published on its official X account on Tuesday.

The clarification followed the circulation of an Instagram video alleging that election officials could remotely log voters out of BVAS before the end of voting.

INEC explained that each polling unit receives unique login credentials, which are issued to the presiding officer on the eve of an election.

The credentials allow the officer to access the device for voter accreditation and later upload the polling unit result sheet to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

“The claim that the BVAS can be remotely logged out before the conclusion of accreditation and voting is false,” the commission said.

It added that only the polling official operating the device could log in or log out during accreditation and result uploading.

“There is no provision for remote log-out by any external individual or authority,” INEC stated.

The commission also addressed concerns that results uploaded without an internet connection could be lost.

It said the IReV application was upgraded after the 2023 general election to allow offline uploading of polling unit results.

INEC recalled that poor network connectivity during the 2023 elections prevented some officials from uploading results, leaving some election workers held up at polling units.

Under the upgraded system, officials can upload result sheets offline, with the documents securely stored on the BVAS device until internet connectivity becomes available.

The results are then automatically transmitted to IReV when the device reconnects to the internet, without requiring further manual intervention.

THE ISSUES

The clarification addresses two concerns about the use of BVAS and IReV during elections: whether accreditation can be interrupted remotely and whether results uploaded without internet access can be lost.

BVAS is used to verify voters during accreditation, while IReV provides a platform for viewing polling unit result sheets uploaded by election officials.

The distinction matters because voter accreditation and result transmission are separate stages of the election process.

INEC’s explanation also highlights the role of offline functionality in areas with poor network coverage. Rather than requiring immediate internet access, the system stores uploaded result sheets on the device for transmission when connectivity returns.

However, the commission’s clarification does not remove the need for public scrutiny of election procedures. Voters and political parties will still rely on transparent accreditation, proper handling of result sheets and timely publication of polling unit results to assess the credibility of elections.

WHAT’S NEXT

INEC has urged Nigerians to disregard the viral video and avoid creating or sharing unverified claims about its election technology.

The commission advised the public to rely on its official communication channels for information about BVAS and IReV.

BOTTOM LINE

INEC says BVAS cannot be remotely logged out by an external person or authority during voting. It also maintains that results uploaded offline remain stored on the device until they can be transmitted to IReV.