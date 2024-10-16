Nigerian Bonds Yield Rises To 19.16% Over Sales

Trading in Nigerian government bonds concluded on a sour note, as inflation data shifted market mood. Traders reported a reasonably peaceful Nigerian bond market, with the exception of negative activity on the long end of the curve.

Investors reduced interest on the JUN-38 FGN paper, resulting in a +156bps rise in its yield curve. At the end of the trading day, the average yield jumped by 6 basis points and settled at 19.16%.

The direction of Nigeria’s inflation rate has changed as a result of rising gasoline prices. In September, the monetary authorities boosted the interest rate to 27.25% to battle the country’s deplorable inflation situation.