NDDC To Forge Strategic Partnership With NIPR

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has announced plans to establish a strategic partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) to enhance national reputation management.

This was disclosed by NDDC’s Executive Director of Corporate Services, Ifedayo Abegunde, during a courtesy visit by the NIPR Rivers State Chapter’s Chairman, Mr Francis Asuk, to the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt.

In a statement issued by the NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Mrs Seledi Thompson-Wakama, Abegunde emphasised the critical role of reputation management and the NIPR’s contribution to fostering a positive national image.

Representing the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, Abegunde reiterated the Commission’s commitment to supporting initiatives that bolster the country’s standing both domestically and internationally.

The NIPR Chairman, Asuk, highlighted the significance of the upcoming NIPR Week, themed “Rebuilding National Reputation through Business Integrity and Public Trust,” and emphasised the importance of NDDC’s participation.

He expressed confidence that the Commission’s involvement would strengthen ties between the Niger Delta region and the Federal Government, furthering efforts to rebuild trust and enhance Nigeria’s reputation on the global stage.

Asuk expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the meeting, noting that both parties acknowledged the potential of collaboration to strengthen public trust and national integrity.

The NDDC’s involvement, he stressed, would play a key role in promoting transparency and fostering goodwill in the Niger Delta.