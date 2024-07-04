Nigeria To Close Companies Linked To $9.6bn P&ID Scam

The Nigerian government has been ordered to liquidate businesses associated with the Process and Industrial Developments Limited (P&ID) fraud, which was carried out by James Nolan, a British resident.

Two businesses connected to Nolan, who is on trial for his role in the scam, have been ordered closed by Federal High Court of Abuja Judge Emeka Nwite.

Justice Donatus Okorowo ruled in two different rulings that the two businesses were guilty of the money laundering offenses. As a result, he gave the order to wind up the businesses and turn over their assets to the federal government.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is prosecuting Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited and Nolan. The commission is also prosecuting Resorts Express Concept Nigeria Ltd. and Corrado Fantoli as the first and second defendants.

Fantoli, an associate of Nolan, was one of the suspects behind the alleged $9.6 billion P&ID fraud. The suspect said to be at large alongside the company, was arraigned in absentia on November 25, 2022, on an eight-count money laundering charge.

He was neither present in court nor represented by a lawyer when they were arraigned. The court declared him wanted and ordered his arrest anywhere he was sighted after an application by the EFCC counsel.

Resorts Express Concept Nigeria Ltd. and Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited are two of the over 30 companies associated with the $9.6 billion P&ID scam. Meanwhile, Nolan is standing trial on different charges before different judges.

A federal high court in Abuja had revoked his bail in September 2022, and issued a bench warrant for Nolan’s arrest after he failed to appear in court.