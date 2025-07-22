Nigeria Pushes For $1 Trillion Economy By 2030 Through Bold Investment Drive

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its strategic commitment to transforming Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy by the year 2030, aligning its vision with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu. This goal was emphasized during a Domestic Investment Summit held in Abuja on Monday, themed “Operationalising Nigeria First Policy.”

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, said the government is accelerating efforts across critical sectors including industrialization, digital technology, creative industries, manufacturing, and innovation. She emphasized that the “Nigeria First Policy” is designed to turn national ambition into tangible productivity and global competitiveness.

“Our non-oil export earnings rose by 24.75% in the first quarter of 2025, totaling $1.79 billion,” the minister said. “With new textile parks, auto manufacturing plants, and food hubs emerging within our Special Economic Zones, we are seeing a shift towards self-reliance, job creation, and regional industrial leadership.”

The summit, convened at the directive of President Tinubu, brought together Nigeria’s leading domestic investors to co-develop actionable strategies for achieving the $1 trillion economic milestone. Dr. Oduwole noted that these collaborations would help implement the 8-point Renewed Hope Agenda through specific reform targets.

She outlined that by the end of 2025, the ministry aims to attract $6 billion in foreign direct and portfolio investments, generate $6.5 billion in non-oil exports, boost trade value by 20%, and create 200,000 export-focused jobs.

“Through roadshows and strategic investment engagements, we’ve already unlocked over $50 billion in investment commitments,” Oduwole added, stressing that these funds will enhance investor confidence and strengthen Nigeria’s investment appeal.

Ambassador Nura Rimi, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, echoed the strategic importance of the Nigeria First Policy, stating it goes beyond rhetoric by promoting local production and strengthening indigenous businesses.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso, represented by Dr. Blaise Ijebor, said the central bank will continue collaborating with investors to foster a more enabling investment environment. The CBN is also aligning monetary policy to complement broader economic reforms aimed at sustainable domestic growth.

The summit marked a critical step in Nigeria’s journey to redefine its economic trajectory, with stakeholders agreeing that national transformation must be built on the strength of local capital, enterprise, and innovation.