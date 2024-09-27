Nigeria, Others Sign $3.5bn Multiple Deals At IAF 2024

Nigerian firms benefited from the more than $3.5 billion in investment deals inked during the Indonesia-Africa Forum 2024 in Bali, Indonesia.

According to a statement issued by the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Directorate General of Asian, Pacific, and African Affairs, 32 business partnerships worth more than $3.5 billion were signed at the IAF, which took place from September 1-3. The Nigerian delegation was led by Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, who represented President Bola Tinubu.

Small and medium-sized businesses in Indonesia and African corporations, notably Nigerian firms, signed 16 agreements in industries such as mining, agriculture, renewable energy, and healthcare. According to the statement, leaders from various African countries, including Liberia, Rwanda, Ghana, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe, were in attendance.

Ishmael Balogun, President of the Nigerian-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led the Nigerian business delegation as companies signed memoranda of understanding.

One of the highlights of the forum was the participation of top Nigerian business leaders, including the CEO of Sahara Energy Singapore PTE Ltd, Yomi Benson, who delivered the keynote address, showcasing the growth of Sahara Group in commodities trading, power, and renewable energy.

Also, the Chief Financial Officer of Signature Global Real Estate, Abdulazeez Salawudeen, presented opportunities in Dubai’s real estate sector, while the CEO of AfroKana Ltd, Felix Ezejiogu, shared his entrepreneurial journey, running one of the top African restaurants in Bali.

On the sidelines of the IAF, the 3rd edition of the Indonesian Investment and Trade Forum brought together Nigerian companies to continue exploring opportunities for collaboration in logistics, energy, and other sectors, the statement read.

Nigerian CEOs, including Oluwaseun Ayoade of Seune Integrated Concepts Ltd, a logistics solutions provider, and Timothy Simon of South Africa’s Vutomi Energy, who discussed Africa’s energy solutions, made presentations at the NIITF.