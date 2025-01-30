Nigeria Launches iSTEP Programme To Promote Youth Innovation And Drive Economic Growth

The Ministry of Innovation, Science, and Technology launches the Innovations in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Policy (iSTEP) Programme, aimed at empowering youth-driven innovation and supporting Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The programme is officially inaugurated with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry and the Humanity Advancement Innovation Network (HAIN) in Abuja.

During the ceremony, Chief Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, outlines that iSTEP will provide training and certification for 10,000 innovators across 200 local government areas over the next two years. Nnaji emphasizes that the programme aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, with a strong focus on job creation, economic diversification, and inclusive development.

One of the main goals of the iSTEP Programme is to support the establishment of 2,500 youth-led innovative enterprises, contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and global competitiveness. Additionally, the programme aims to create 5,000 new jobs to help address the country’s unemployment challenges. Nnaji highlights that the initiative will provide opportunities for youth across the nation to engage in innovation-driven businesses, which are key to fostering sustainable economic development.

The iSTEP Programme also includes the creation of six Innovation Academies and three iSTECH City Hubs, designed to serve as centres of excellence in technology and innovation. These hubs will offer resources and support to innovators, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, energy, and industrial development. Nnaji notes that these hubs will play a critical role in advancing innovation and promoting solutions to issues such as food security and sustainable development.

Daniel Olasetemi, Chairman of the Humanity Advancement Innovation Network (HAIN), expresses strong support for the iSTEP Programme. He commends the initiative, believing it will bring positive changes to Nigeria’s innovation landscape and contribute to the country’s economic progress.