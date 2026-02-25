Stakeholders Chart Path For Nigeria’s “Just Transition” To Net-Zero

KEY POINTS

Environmental and energy experts are developing a “Just Transition” framework to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 while safeguarding vulnerable groups.

Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke argues that the move away from fossil fuels is as much a social and political issue as it is a technical one.

Research is currently evaluating the impact of fuel subsidies and the potential for a hybrid energy strategy that balances gas and renewables.

MAIN STORY

A coalition of energy and climate experts gathered in Abuja to refine a “Just Transition” plan for Nigeria, emphasizing that the shift to low-carbon energy must prioritize national development and job security. The project, a collaboration between the Society for Planet and Prosperity (SPP), the Centre for Climate Change and Development, and the UK-based ODI Global, seeks to address the social and economic consequences of moving away from fossil fuels.

Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, Chairman of the SPP Board, highlighted that because fossil fuels have historically funded Nigeria’s state capacity and public finance, the transition requires difficult policy decisions to balance stability with environmental goals. He noted that the process is not merely about decarbonization but is a fundamental shift in the country’s economic and political trajectory.

To ensure the plan is actionable, researchers are examining various fuel subsidy scenarios and energy mixes. The goal is to move toward a hybrid strategy where gas remains at the forefront in the short term, complemented by a growing renewable sector. Uche Nnamani of the SPP underscored that evidence-based policymaking is essential to turn these research findings into a resilient, economically viable energy future that expands energy access across the country.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Transition is not only a technical decarbonosation challenge but an economic, political and social one,” stated Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke .

. Uche Nnamani emphasized that research must: “Guide policymakers, stakeholders and investors towards building a resilient, low-carbon and economically viable energy future”.

emphasized that research must: “Guide policymakers, stakeholders and investors towards building a resilient, low-carbon and economically viable energy future”. Dr. Timothy Kelsall of ODI Global noted they are analyzing: “Different fuel subsidy scenarios… to focus on gas in the forefront and renewables through a hybrid strategy”.

WHAT’S NEXT

Researchers will continue testing different subsidy and energy mix models to determine the most stable path for the Nigerian economy.

The preliminary findings from the Abuja workshop will be used to engage government officials on integrating “Just Transition” principles into national policy.

Development of specific frameworks for industries most affected by the move away from oil and gas to prevent sudden economic shocks.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria’s 2060 net-zero ambition depends on a transition that is socially equitable and economically grounded. By analyzing the intersection of climate goals and fiscal necessity, experts aim to move the country toward a hybrid energy model that protects domestic welfare while meeting global environmental commitments.