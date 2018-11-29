Nigeria Imported 5.56 Billion Litres of Petroleum Products in Q3’18 – NBS

Nigeria’s importation of refined petroleum products rose by five percent to 5.56 billion litres in the third quarter of 2018 from 5.3 billion litres recorded in the second quarter.

National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, disclosed this in its report titled “Petroleum Products Imports and Consumption (Truck Out) Statistics (Q3 2018)”.

The report indicated that the country imported 4.37 billion litres of premium motor spirits (PMS), popularly known as Petrol and 873.72 million litres of automotive gas oil (AGO), or diesel in Q3’18.

It also stated that, 312.71 million litres of household kerosene (HHK) and 212.80 million litres of aviation turbine kerosene (ATK) were imported into the country in Q3’18.

A breakdown showed that, September 2018 recorded the highest volumes of petrol imports into the country at 1.59 billion litres while the highest volume of diesel and HHK, were imported in July and August 2018 respectively.

The report also showed that 4.52 billion litres of petrol, 1.02 billion litres of diesel, 168.42 million litres of HHK, and 189.21 million litres of ATK and 125.43 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) were distributed nationwide during the period. The importation was fuelled by the poor state of Nigeria’s refineries.