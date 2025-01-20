Nigeria And Egypt Strengthen Diplomatic And Economic Ties

Nigeria and Egypt have decided to expand their diplomatic engagement into a comprehensive collaboration focused on tackling regional concerns and boosting mutual integration. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the development on Sunday, following political meetings in Cairo between Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar and his Egyptian colleague, Badr Abdelatty.

The relationship focuses on mutual respect for state sovereignty and strives to strengthen collaboration in counter-terrorism, democracy, and governance under the African Union’s Agenda 2063 framework. Both countries also agreed to increase bilateral economic cooperation, notably in agriculture, energy, telecommunications, and infrastructure.

To facilitate closer ties, the ministers agreed to establish a Nigeria-Egypt Chamber of Commerce by 2025, with a formal launch planned during ministerial consultations in Abuja in 2026. Visa waivers for diplomats and adjusted visa fees for citizens of both countries were also highlighted as steps to foster stronger connections.

The two nations pledged to support African conflict resolution efforts through peacebuilding and sustainable development initiatives. A Joint Committee meeting at the ministerial level is scheduled for late 2025, underscoring a shared commitment to advancing their 65-year diplomatic relationship.