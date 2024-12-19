NGX Investors See N259bn Gain In Equities Market

The Nigerian equities market continued its bullish run, gaining N259 billion as investors flocked to oil stocks. This positive trend extended to a seventh consecutive day, with key performance indicators rising 0.43%.

The All-Share Index surged 426.52 basis points to close at 100,477.46, fueled by bargain hunting and increased buying interest in large and medium-cap stocks. Oil stocks like MRS, ETERNA, and ARADEL were among the top performers.

Over the past week, investors have collectively gained N1.44 trillion. This market surge benefited various sectors, although overall market activity slowed down. Total volume and value trades decreased by 18.49% and 59.14%, respectively.

Atlass Portfolios Limited reported that 389.70 million units valued at N9.19 billion were traded across 9,573 deals. STERLINGNG led in volume, followed by UBA, FIDELITYBK, UNIVINSURE, and AIICO. ARADEL topped the value chart, with MRS leading in price appreciation at 9.99%.

While 42 stocks gained, 18 declined. AFRIPRUD was the biggest loser, dropping 10.00%. Other notable decliners included GUINEAINS, DEAPCAP, CONHALLPLC, FBNH, and JAIZBANK.

The market breadth closed positive, with four of the five major sectors in the green. The insurance sector led with a 3.16% increase, followed by banking (0.68%), oil & gas (0.33%), and consumer goods (0.08%). The industrial sector remained unchanged.

The Nigerian Exchange’s market capitalization increased by N258.56 billion to N60.91 trillion.