NGX Declines By ₦152 Billion Amid Profit-Taking

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded a decline of ₦152 billion in market capitalization on Tuesday as investors cashed in on recent gains. This marks the first daily loss of 2025, driven by profit-taking in medium- and large-cap stocks across major sectors.

The All-Share Index fell by 0.24% or 249.42 points to close at 103,398.82. Despite the downturn, market activity rose, with trading volumes increasing 29.94% and value traded growing 10.48%. Approximately 1.11 billion shares worth ₦14.64 billion were traded across 16,617 deals, according to Atlass Portfolios Limited.

FBN Holdings (FBNH) led trading activity, accounting for 14.55% of the total volume and 32.26% of the total value. Other active stocks included AIICO, Tantalizer, Univinsure, and Regal Insurance.

On the gainers’ chart, ABBEYBDS and PZ Cussons recorded a 10% price increase, followed by LEARNAFRICA (+9.90%), NCR (+9.77%), and NGX Group (+9.72%).

However, 50 stocks depreciated, led by FTN Cocoa, RT Briscoe, and Veritas Kapital, each dropping 10%. Other notable losers included Cornerstone Insurance (-9.98%), Honeywell Flour (-9.92%), and Vitafoam (-7.79%).

Sector performance was mixed, with four of the five major sectors posting losses. The insurance sector led declines with a 7.68% drop, followed by banking (-0.64%), consumer goods (-0.38%), and oil & gas (-0.10%). The industrial sector remained unchanged.

Overall, the NGX’s market capitalization fell to ₦63.05 trillion, reflecting subdued investor sentiment ahead of the release of December inflation data next week.