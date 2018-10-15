NGO Offers Free Medical Care to 500 Destitute

An organisation, Women 4 Woman, on Monday offered free medical services to 500 destitute people in Kaduna to mark the World Hand Washing Day.

The event which targeted Almajiris, street urchins, hawkers and other destitute, also focused on educating the beneficiaries on the importance of hand washing in reducing risks of contracting common infections.

Founder of the organisation, Hajiya Fatima Abubakar said the group decided to mobilise medical doctors, nurses and volunteers to sensitise the beneficiaries, `because no one cares about sensitizing these children on topics related to health matters.”

She said that the 2-day event would focus on educating children and other residents on the simplest and most effective measure of preventing diseases through hand washing.

According to her, the hands are the commonest highways to the transmission and spread of bacteria, pathogens, and viruses that cause diseases, food-borne illness and infections.

“We chose to celebrate the day through educating the Almajiris and other destitute children simply because we feel they are always left behind in terms of educating them on health matters.

“And we feel they need to be educated like every other child about preventives ways to avert spread of diseases.

“We must teach them how to wash their hands before and after eating to reduce spread of various diseases associated with lack of washing hands.

“These children eat food without cleaning their hands, and we feel that there is need to educate them, that is why we are here with them,” Abubakar said.

The official urged other NGOs and CSOs, state and federal ministries of health to double efforts in raising awareness among rural and urban children on the importance of hand washing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was supported by another organization, Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children.

Head of the foundation, Ramatu Tijjani, used the opportunity to appeal to religious leaders to take up the campaign and spread the message of hand washing across all communities to enhance public health.