New Acting INEC Chairman Assumes Office

A National Commissioner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, has assumed office as the Acting Chairman of the Commission following the formal handover by Professor Mahmood Yakubu, who is proceeding on terminal leave. The transition was announced during a stakeholders’ meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners held on Tuesday at INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Explaining the development, Yakubu said his decision to step aside was in line with Section 306 (1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“In recognition of the significant challenges ahead, and having had the honour of serving the Commission for the past 10 years, with only a few weeks remaining in my tenure, I have made a decision,” Yakubu stated.

“In the interim, I am handing over to one of the most senior national commissioners by date of appointment. Following consultation with other national commissioners, May Agbamuche-Mbu will serve in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive chairman of the Commission,” he added.

Yakubu noted that the arrangement would allow the appointing authorities sufficient time to select a new chairman while ensuring continuity in the Commission’s activities.

Reflecting on his tenure, he expressed appreciation to colleagues, civil society groups, development partners, and Nigerians for their support and constructive feedback over the years.

He also commended members of the National Youth Service Corps for their dedication to the electoral process, describing them as “among the most patriotic and knowledgeable election officials I have worked with.”

As part of his farewell, Yakubu presented two publications chronicling INEC’s work between 2015 and 2025 — Election Management in Nigeria 2015–2025 and Innovations in Electoral Technology 2015–2025.

“All that remains at this point is for me to pray that God will continue to bless our country and our democracy,” he said before officially handing over to Agbamuche-Mbu.

In his final address, Yakubu outlined the Commission’s ongoing preparations for several upcoming elections, including the Anambra governorship election next month, the Federal Capital Territory Area Council election in February 2026, the Ekiti governorship election in June 2026, and the Osun governorship election in August 2026.

He confirmed that preparations for the 2027 general elections had already begun, noting that the Commission awaited the passage of a new Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly.

“Beyond these reviews, the Commission needs to further clean up the voters’ register, review polling unit locations and voter allocations, and strengthen the management of party primaries,” he stated.

Yakubu also reflected on the Commission’s progress in introducing technology-driven reforms, including biometric voter registration, digital management systems, and election monitoring tools.

“Indeed, we have made tremendous progress, but a lot more needs to be done,” he said.

Before his appointment as INEC Chairman in 2015 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, Yakubu served as the Executive Secretary of the Education Trust Fund. He was reappointed in 2020 for a second term, making him the first person in Nigeria’s democratic history to serve two consecutive terms as INEC Chairman.