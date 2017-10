The Board of Directors of Nestle Nigeria will meet on 27 October 2017 to review the unaudited financial statements for the period ended 30 September 2017.

The FCMG company in a regulatory filing with the NSE also noted that the board will consider the payment of interim dividend as one of the items to be discussed at the meeting.

Nestle Nigeria, a consumer goods company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) is the highest priced stock with traded value of N1,240 per share on Thursday.