Ndidi Makes Return in Leicester City’s Win against West Ham

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has opened up on Wilfred Ndidi’s ‘remarkable’ return.

The Nigerian international has returned to action just 13 days after surgery on his knee.

Ndidi was named as a substitute for City’s 4-1 win over West Ham with Rodgers hoping the midfielder would make a cameo appearance.

But after holding midfielder Papy Mendy suffered an injury in the 34th minute, Ndidi was required to play more than an hour, putting in an impressive display and coming through unscathed.

“It’s remarkable, really,” Rodgers said after the game.

“We were thinking he could only play 25-30 minutes.

“Obviously he was fine to come on and play a full hour”He is genetically blessed and he recovered very, very well. And he was excellent.”

Rodgers also gave the latest on Mendy’s injury.

He added: “Yeah, (he) took a blow to the knee, so again I will know more in the next day or two.”

Source: Leicestershire Live