NCC Approves 50% Tariff Hike For Telecom Operators

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved a 50% tariff adjustment for telecom services, citing rising operational costs. This is the first rate adjustment since 2013.

Announcing the decision, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, explained that the increase is lower than the 100% proposed by some operators. The adjustment complies with the 2013 NCC Cost Study and the 2024 Guidance on Tariff Simplification, ensuring transparency and fairness.

“Tariff rates have remained unchanged since 2013 despite increasing operational costs. This adjustment addresses the gap while ensuring the quality and availability of services are maintained,” Muoka stated.

The commission emphasized that the decision followed extensive consultations with public and private stakeholders. Operators are mandated to implement the changes transparently, inform consumers about the new rates, and demonstrate measurable improvements in service delivery.

The NCC highlighted the adjustments’ importance for sustaining infrastructure investments and fostering innovation. The move is expected to benefit consumers with improved services, better network quality, and expanded coverage.

While acknowledging the financial challenges faced by Nigerians, the NCC affirmed its commitment to balancing consumer protection with industry sustainability. The commission also pledged ongoing engagement with stakeholders to maintain a resilient and inclusive telecommunications sector.