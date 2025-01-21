Chinese Firm Backs $20 Billion Ogidigben Gas Project

China National Chemical Engineering International Corporation Ltd (CNCEC) has pledged support for Nigeria’s $20 billion Ogidigben gas project in Delta State.

CNCEC President Li Zhenyi made the announcement during a meeting with the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP) delegation, led by Director-General Joseph Tegbe, in Beijing. According to a statement by the NCSP media team in Abuja, Zhenyi emphasized CNCEC’s commitment to partnering with Nigerian stakeholders through restructured funding arrangements to advance the project.

Zhenyi also reiterated CNCEC’s dedication to contributing to Nigeria’s economic development through industrialization and construction, affirming support for President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing initiatives aimed at fast-tracking industrial growth.

The NCSP delegation’s visit to China aims to strengthen bilateral ties under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), review priority projects, and attract Chinese investment.

During the visit, Tegbe’s team engaged with key stakeholders, including China Exim Bank and China Development Bank, to discuss project funding. They also met with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and toured a large-scale poultry farm producing 2.5 million eggs daily.

Additionally, the delegation held discussions with TBEA, a leading power transmission company, on mini-grid solutions for Nigeria’s energy sector. A courtesy visit to the Nigerian consulate in Shanghai included discussions on trade and investment opportunities.

The delegation visited the world’s largest Yangshan Deep-Water Port, constructed by China Harbor Engineering Company, which also built Nigeria’s Lekki Deep Sea Port. Before concluding their visit, the team plans to engage with key economic players in Shenzhen and Guangzhou to accelerate FOCAC projects and explore investment opportunities.

“This initiative aligns with President Tinubu’s vision for Nigeria’s economic transformation, focusing on infrastructure development, technology transfer, and job creation,” Tegbe stated.