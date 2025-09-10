NCC And Stakeholders Unite To Strengthen Nigeria’s Telecom Workforce

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with industry stakeholders and government agencies, has renewed calls for urgent action to bridge the widening skill gap in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

This commitment was reaffirmed during the Stakeholders’ Consultative Forum on Skill Gaps in the Telecom Value Chain, held in Lagos on Tuesday.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr. Aminu Maida, the Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity, Mr. Edoyemi Ogoh, warned that the sector faces one of its most pressing challenges—the shortage of skilled indigenous professionals.

Since the liberalisation of Nigeria’s telecom industry in 2001, over 500,000 jobs have been created, with significant contributions to economic growth and digital connectivity. However, studies, including a 2024 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) report, show that while employers require around 30% of advanced digital skills, only 11% of the current workforce possesses them.

Critical roles such as software developers, ICT engineers, data scientists, and data analysts are becoming increasingly difficult to fill, with demand expected to grow by nearly 29% in the next five years.

Maida cited several factors fueling the gap, including heavy reliance on expatriates leading to capital flight, poor remuneration discouraging local retention, weak alignment of education with industry needs, and rising global demand luring skilled Nigerians abroad.

He highlighted government interventions such as the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, the Digital States Programme, and the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (NAIS) as part of efforts to address the challenge. Initiatives like the Digital Learning Initiative (DLI), Campus Innovation Entrepreneurship Programme (CIEP), ADEPTI, ADAPTI, and the Digital Awareness Programme (DAP) are also being championed by the NCC.

Maida further noted that one of NCC’s DAP projects in Adamawa recently won the 2025 World Summit on the Information Society Award in the Access to Information and Knowledge category.

Private operators are also playing their part. Airtel Africa has pledged to train 25,000 youths and support UNICEF digital learning in over 1,200 schools, while MTN Foundation is funding scholarships in STEM and inclusive education. Industry associations such as ATCON and IHS have launched incubation and training hubs to boost local expertise.

Gbenga Adebayo, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), stressed that Nigeria still lacks sufficient mid-level professionals such as engineers, riggers, and technicians—skills that are essential to sustaining industry growth. He revealed that his company alone had lost 12 experienced technicians to opportunities abroad in just four years.

Adebayo proposed the creation of a dedicated Nigerian Telecom Academy, modeled after the Petroleum Training Institute, to train mid-level workers. He also suggested expanding the Digital Bridge Institute’s programmes to include practical, hands-on certifications that align with market needs.

“Countries with resilient telecom sectors not only invest in training but also retain their talent. Nigeria must do the same if we want to build a globally competitive digital economy,” Adebayo said.

The forum concluded with breakout sessions where stakeholders developed actionable recommendations to equip Nigerians with the technical, business, and soft skills required to sustain the nation’s digital transformation.