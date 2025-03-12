FG Expands Bond Listings With Over 900 Million Units On NGX

The Federal Government of Nigeria has expanded its bond listings by adding 910.3 million units of its existing February 2025 bonds on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

A statement from NGX on Monday confirmed that the additional listings include 305.36 million units of the 19.30% FGN APR 2029 bond and 605.03 million units of the 18.50% FGN FEB 2031 bond.

FGN bonds are government-backed securities used to raise funds for infrastructure development and other national projects. With these new issuances, the total outstanding volume of the 19.30% FGN APR 2029 bond has risen from 463.16 million to 768.52 million units, while the 18.50% FGN FEB 2031 bond has increased from 2.1 billion to 2.71 billion units.

According to The PUNCH, the Federal Government has also listed a ₦368.3 billion bond alongside an additional ₦234 billion in supplementary bond issuances on NGX. These listings further strengthen Nigeria’s debt market and provide more investment opportunities for institutional and retail investors.

