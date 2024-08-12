NASENI Slashes CNG Conversion Cost By 50%

Mr Khalil Halilu, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, has announced that a 50 per cent discount would be granted by the agency to drivers who want to convert their vehicles using the newly introduced MY-CNG App.

A statement wrtitten by Olusegun Ayeoyenikan, NASENI’s Director of Information, mentioned that Halilu moderated over the launch of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative’s Conversion Incentive Programme for the rideshare sector, and also, the introduction of the app, at NASENI’s CNG Engineering, Training, and Conversion facility in Utako, Abuja.

He highlighed the importance of Pi-CNG in Nigeria’s gas revolution while speaking at the event graced by Ekperipe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), and others. He added that the CNG initiative has rapidly become a focal point in discourse on the nation’s energy future.

“A little over two months ago, we commissioned this all-in-one CNG facility in partnership with Portland and Dana Motors. The Conversion Incentive Programme, aimed at the rideshare sector, including Uber and Bolt drivers, offers a 50 per cent discount to drivers who sign up and use the newly launched MY-CNG App.

“CNG is a cleaner, and more affordable vehicle fuel, with the potential to reduce transportation costs by up to 70 per cent and deliver 40 per cent savings for car owners,” he explained.

Halilu emphasized that the initiative was a direct response to Nigeria’s economic difficulties, providing a practical solution to alleviate the rising cost of living. He commended partners Pi-CNG, Portland, and Dana Motors for their commitment in making the endeavour a successful one.

“The launch of the MY-CNG App and the Conversion Incentive Programme reflect NASENI’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive national transformation”, he added.

This article was written by Tamaraebiju Jide, a student at Elizade University