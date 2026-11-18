KEY POINTS

The naira’s volume-weighted NFEM rate stood at N1,358.09 per dollar at the close of trading on Tuesday.

The parallel market quoted the dollar at an average of N1,440 on Wednesday morning.

The difference between the two rates widened to N81.91 per dollar.

External reserves remained above their level in the corresponding period of 2025 despite a recent decline.

MAIN STORY

The naira remained under pressure on Wednesday as the gap between the official and parallel foreign exchange markets widened to about N82 per dollar.

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) showed that the currency closed Tuesday’s trading at a volume-weighted rate of N1,358.09 per dollar at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

During the session, the naira opened at N1,355.80 and traded between N1,354 and N1,364.50 before closing at N1,363 per dollar.

In the parallel market, the dollar traded at an average of N1,440 on Wednesday morning, with quoted rates ranging between N1,435 and N1,445.

Based on the volume-weighted NFEM rate and the parallel market average, the difference between the two rates stood at N81.91 per dollar.

The currency’s performance comes amid concerns about foreign exchange supply and the ability of the CBN to sustain stability in the official market.

Nigeria’s external reserves had declined by approximately $390 million from their October peak of $55.26 billion. However, reserves remained more than 26 per cent above the $43.54 billion recorded during the corresponding period of 2025.

THE ISSUES

The difference between the official and parallel market rates shows that foreign currency is not available at the same price across the two segments.

When the parallel market rate is significantly higher, it can indicate that some buyers are unable to meet their foreign exchange needs through the official market or are seeking quicker access to dollars outside it.

For businesses that depend on imported goods, machinery and raw materials, the parallel market rate can affect sourcing costs where official foreign exchange is unavailable or difficult to access.

The external reserves position is also important. Reserves provide the CBN with foreign currency that can be used to support the market and meet external obligations. However, repeated intervention can reduce the reserve buffer if inflows do not replenish it.

Although Nigeria’s reserves remain higher than their level a year earlier, the recent decline highlights the importance of sustained foreign exchange inflows in supporting currency stability.

WHAT’S NEXT

The direction of the naira will depend partly on foreign currency supply, demand from businesses and other market participants, and the CBN’s intervention in the official market.

The movement of external reserves and the gap between official and parallel market rates will remain important indicators of pressure in the foreign exchange market.

BOTTOM LINE

The naira’s official rate remained around N1,358 per dollar, but the parallel market quoted the dollar at N1,440. The widening difference highlights the continuing challenge of ensuring that foreign currency supply meets demand across Nigeria’s exchange market.