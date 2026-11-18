By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 18th, 2026

Key Points

· OPay, in partnership with Google and the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent Programme, has unveiled five finalist teams for the 2026 National Innovation Challenge

· The challenge drew over 11,000 students and more than 2,200 student teams nationwide

· The finalists are Lyrclip (Miva Open University), Team Paye (Adeleke University), CoursePass (Lagos State University of Science and Technology), CampusCheck (Federal University, Oye-Ekiti) and ResearchFlow (Olabisi Onabanjo University)

· A fifth wildcard finalist was added after strong performances at the Boot Camp, where only four were initially expected

· The top three teams will share an N18m prize pool: N10m, N5m and N3m

· The finalists will pitch to technology experts and angel investors at the grand finale

Main Story

OPay, a leading digital bank in Nigeria, in partnership with Google and the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent Programme, has unveiled five finalist teams for the 2026 National Innovation Challenge. The announcement follows an intensive selection, training and mentorship process that attracted over 11,000 students across Nigeria, The challenge is part of the broader OPay Scholars Programme 2026, which also includes the N1.2bn, 10-year scholarship initiative and OPay Futures. It drew over 2,200 student teams. From these, 48 teams were shortlisted for a six-week employability webinar, and 10 outstanding teams advanced to an intensive Boot Camp, where they worked with mentors and industry professionals to develop, test and improve their solutions.

Only four teams were initially expected to reach the final stage, but strong Boot Camp performances led to the addition of a wildcard finalist. The five finalists, listed in no particular order, are Lyrclip from Miva Open University, Team Paye from Adeleke University, CoursePass from Lagos State University of Science and Technology, CampusCheck from the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, and ResearchFlow from Olabisi Onabanjo University.

The Issues

The challenge reflects a growing push to move young Nigerians from classroom learning into practical, employable skills. The funnel from over 2,200 teams to five finalists shows how competitive the process was, while the six-week webinar and Boot Camp gave participants training and mentorship beyond the prize money itself.

Corporate-backed programmes like this also serve a wider purpose. By pairing a digital bank, a global technology company and a government talent programme, the initiative links student ideas to industry expertise and potential investors, which is often the missing piece for young innovators. Google noted that the finalists used Gemini to move from idea to working product, The report does not describe what each finalist’s product actually does, so the real-world potential of the solutions remains unclear until the grand finale. The date and venue of the finale were also not given.

What’s Being Said

OPay’s Corporate Social Responsibility Manager, Itoro Udo, said: “We believe young Nigerians should have the opportunity to turn their potential into progress. Through this programme, we are investing in their skills, ideas and future, while supporting solutions that can make a real difference in Nigerian communities.”

Google’s Head, SSA Android Partnerships & Ecosystem, Ngozi Madueke Dozie, said: “Africa’s next wave of innovation will be built by young people whose tools match their ambition. These finalists are a wonderful example, using Gemini to move from idea to working product and to create solutions that serve Nigerians every day., Theophilus Osifo, Head of Learning Systems and Talent Development at 3MTT, said the partnership shows what it takes to move young Nigerians from training into real economic opportunity: “a real problem to solve, industry mentors, and selection on demonstrated capability rather than credentials alone.”

What’s Next

The five finalists will present their refined solutions to leading technology experts and angel investors at the grand finale. The top three will share the N18m prize pool, with N10m for first place, N5m for second and N3m for third, Beyond cash, finalists will gain exposure, industry connections and feedback to help take their ideas further. Attention will turn to which team takes the top prize and whether any attract investor interest. More information is available on OPay’s innovation challenge website and social media pages.

Bottom Line

OPay, Google and 3MTT have narrowed thousands of student entries to five finalists, and with N18m and investor exposure at stake, the grand finale will show which young innovators can turn their ideas into viable products.