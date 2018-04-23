Pound Extends Losing Streak, Crashes to Lowest Since April

The British Pound Sterling, on Friday. April 20, dropped another 0.3 percent to a two-week low after Bank of England governor Mark Carney signalled that the central bank may not rush to raise interest rates in May because economic data was “mixed”.

The pound fell to a day’s low of $1.4037 GBP=D3, its lowest since April 6. On Thursday, sterling slid close to 1 percent and the British currency is now down 1.35 percent for the week.

Against the euro, sterling was flat on Friday at 87.72 pence per euro GBPEUR=D3.

The pound was widely tipped to perform well in April, when a seasonal rise in capital inflows into Britain from foreign companies paying UK shareholders dividends has previously boosted sterling during the month.

Investors had this week bid up the pound, one of the best performing major currencies in 2018, to its highest level since the Brexit referendum in June 2016, in part because of growing expectations the BoE would hike rates next month to curb inflation.

But weaker than expected wage growth numbers and inflation data this week encouraged Carney to tell the BBC on Thursday that the rate rise was far from certain and that there were other BoE meetings later in the year.

Analysts said some speculative money had probably bet on that pattern repeating itself, and investors were now rushing to unwind those positions, pushing the currency lower.