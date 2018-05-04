Naira Closes Flat at N362/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira, on Thursday, May 3, at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market, remained at the same rate at which it traded for against the United States of America Dollar, on Wednesday, May 2.

The Naira, at the black market on Thursday exchanged at the rate of N362 against the greenback. Meanwhile, the local currency appreciated by 0.01% to NGN360.46 in the I&E FX window.

Growth in total turnover in the I&E FX window trended negative by 48.87% to USD185.36 million, traded within the NGN345-NGN363/USD band.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had on Wednesday, May 3, injected USD210 million into the Foreign Exchange market, allocating USD100 million to the wholesale window, and USD55 million eaxh to the SMEs and invisibles segments.