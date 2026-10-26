NAF logs 2,900 sorties, consumes 10 million litres of fuel in security operations

By Emmanuella Opara | October 26th 2026

KEY POINTS

Nigerian Air Force recorded more than 6,100 flying hours and 2,900 sorties between November 2025 and September 2026.

The missions consumed nearly 10 million litres of Jet A-1 aviation fuel.

The Service received five helicopters and is pursuing the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters.

More than 6,000 personnel received local training, while 550 participated in international professional engagements.

Of 284 infrastructure projects approved by the NAF, 145 have been completed and 139 remain ongoing.

MAIN STORY

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) recorded more than 6,100 flying hours and over 2,900 sorties in support of Nigeria’s national security operations between November 2025 and September 2026, consuming nearly 10 million litres of aviation fuel.

The figures were disclosed by the Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, in a statement issued ahead of the first anniversary of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, on October 30.

According to the statement, the missions included precision air strikes, armed reconnaissance, surveillance and close air support aimed at weakening hostile groups and improving the effectiveness of ground forces.

The Air Force said its operations were guided by actionable intelligence, clearly defined objectives and assessments of mission outcomes to ensure that each sortie contributed to national security.

The operational figures formed part of Aneke’s transformation agenda, which focuses on operational effectiveness, personnel welfare, technological advancement and institutional accountability.

On personnel welfare, Ejodame said the Air Chief had adopted the principle of “Welfare for Enhanced Warfare”, with efforts directed at improving allowances, medical support, accommodation and other facilities. Welfare airlift services for personnel deployed to frontline operational theatres had also been reactivated.

The Service also reported promotions for 57 senior officers to the ranks of Air Vice Marshal and Air Commodore. In addition, 1,534 senior non-commissioned officers and 1,936 non-commissioned officers advanced to higher ranks.

More than 550 personnel participated in international training and professional engagements, while over 6,000 received local training to improve their technical skills, specialised competencies and leadership capacity.

On fleet modernisation, the NAF received five helicopters in September, comprising three AW-109 Trekker Type B helicopters and two H125 helicopters. It is also pursuing the acquisition of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters, alongside other aircraft and unmanned aerial systems, to strengthen its combat, airlift, training, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.

Six L-39ZA aircraft are undergoing reactivation and upgrades in Slovakia and Nigeria, while periodic depot maintenance of a C-130 aircraft is ongoing in Portugal.

The Service also approved 284 infrastructure projects, of which 145 have been completed and 139 remain ongoing. The projects cover residential accommodation, academic and medical facilities, administrative and operational buildings, roads, electricity, water supply and recreational facilities.

To strengthen safety and accountability, the NAF established an Operational and Safety Audit Committee and introduced improvements to its Safety Management System. It is also developing procedures for preventing and responding to civilian harm through standardised training and stronger assessment and investigation capabilities.

Ejodame said plans were underway to establish an Open-Source Intelligence Centre to improve situational awareness and operational planning through the use of available information and emerging technologies.

The Service is also pursuing local production initiatives, including Aircraft Release Device 863 impulse release cartridges, a 250-kilogramme bomb-loading trolley and the development and ground testing of locally produced 57-millimetre rockets.

Community-focused healthcare, educational and other special projects have continued as part of efforts to strengthen civil-military relations and public confidence.

THE ISSUES

The reported flying hours and sorties provide an indication of the scale of the Air Force’s activities during the 11-month period. However, the figures alone do not establish the extent to which the missions reduced insecurity or improved safety in affected communities.

The reported fuel consumption also highlights the resources required to sustain air operations. The NAF’s ability to maintain aircraft, train personnel, modernise its fleet and improve infrastructure will remain important to its operational readiness.

The Service’s plans to strengthen civilian-harm assessment and investigation procedures are also relevant to accountability in military operations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Between November 2025 and September 2026, the NAF recorded over 6,100 flying hours and more than 2,900 sorties, consuming close to 10 million litres of Jet A-1 fuel in support of national security operations,” Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information of the NAF, said.

“Through stronger joint operations, strategic partnerships, improved maintenance, professional development and responsible employment of airpower, the Service continues to pursue greater readiness and effectiveness in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges,” the statement said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The NAF is pursuing further fleet modernisation, including the proposed acquisition of 12 AH-1Z attack helicopters and other aircraft and unmanned aerial systems. Work is also continuing on the reactivation and upgrading of six L-39ZA aircraft, C-130 maintenance, infrastructure projects and plans for an Open-Source Intelligence Centre.

The effectiveness of these initiatives will depend on their implementation and the extent to which they improve the Service’s operational readiness and response to security threats.

BOTTOM LINE

The Nigerian Air Force reported more than 2,900 sorties and nearly 10 million litres of aviation fuel consumed in security operations between November 2025 and September 2026. Alongside these missions, the Service outlined progress in personnel training, aircraft acquisition, infrastructure development and safety procedures as part of its wider effort to strengthen operational effectiveness.