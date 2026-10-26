FBI- six most wanted fraudsters captured, $17bn seized

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 26, 2026

Key Points

· FBI Director Kash Patel says six of the bureau’s most-wanted fraudsters have been captured across four continents

· The six fugitives collectively spent more than 4,000 days on the run, and fraud cases tied to the list involved more than $2bn

· Operation Blackout, the FBI’s campaign against global scam centres, has led to the seizure of nearly $17bn

· The operation has also resulted in hundreds of arrests and the freeing of thousands of trafficked workers

· More than 10,000 Americans were warned before losing their money, preventing an estimated $670m in losses

· Patel made the announcements in separate posts on his official X account on Sunday

Main Story

The Director of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kash Patel, says six of the bureau’s most-wanted fraudsters have been captured across four continents, while its global crackdown on scam networks has resulted in the seizure of about $17bn. Patel disclosed this in separate posts on his official X account on Sunday, highlighting the achievements of the FBI’s international fugitive-hunting efforts and Operation Blackout, its campaign against global scam centres.

According to Patel, the six fugitives collectively spent more than 4,000 days on the run, while fraud cases linked to the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters list involved more than $2bn. He said the suspects believed that fleeing the United States and hiding abroad would put them beyond the reach of American law enforcement. “They were wrong,” Patel wrote, adding that the FBI and its international partners would keep pursuing people accused of defrauding Americans, wherever they hide.

In a separate update on Operation Blackout, Patel said the campaign had resulted in the seizure of nearly $17bn, the arrest of hundreds of alleged scammers and the freeing of thousands of trafficked workers. He added that more than 10,000 Americans had been warned before losing their money, helping to prevent an estimated $670m in financial losses.

The Issues

The announcement highlights how fraud has become a transnational problem, with scam centres operating across borders and often relying on trafficked workers forced to carry out the schemes. Patel described these as criminal operations that exploit victims and target Americans through international fraud schemes, which is why the response depends heavily on cooperation with foreign partners.

The scale of the figures also raises questions. The $17bn seizure and the $670m in prevented losses are numbers released by the FBI director in social media posts, and the breakdown of how they were calculated was not provided. Details such as which countries were involved, where the six fugitives were caught and what charges they face were also not given in the posts, There is a human dimension too. The freeing of thousands of trafficked workers shows that many of those operating scam centres are themselves victims, which complicates enforcement and makes victim identification and rescue a central part of the campaign.

What’s Being Said

Patel framed the results as proof of the bureau’s global reach. “We’re not just investigating these criminal enterprises. We’re dismantling their networks, disrupting their finances, rescuing victims, and holding those responsible accountable,” he said, He sent a direct warning to offenders: “To every criminal organization targeting Americans: Justice will find you.” He said the FBI would continue working with international partners to disrupt the networks and pursue those responsible, The wider operation has involved raids on suspected scam centres, the disruption of online infrastructure used for fraud and efforts to identify people trafficked into working for criminal networks.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to the legal process facing the six captured fugitives, including extradition or prosecution, and to whether the FBI releases their names and the countries where they were arrested, Operation Blackout is expected to continue, with further raids, seizures and arrests likely as the FBI works with international partners. Independent confirmation of the seizure and prevention figures may also emerge as more details are published.

Bottom Line

Patel is presenting the capture of six top fraud fugitives and the near $17bn seizure under Operation Blackout as a major win against global scam networks, though much of the detail behind the numbers is yet to be made public.